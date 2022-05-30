Woman shot while sleeping in Phoenix apartment, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman who was sleeping in her apartment overnight.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near 69th and Clarendon avenues, south of Indian School Road, after a woman reported a shooting.

The woman reportedly told police she was sleeping when she was awoken by a loud noise and leg pain.

Police say it appears the bullet came from outside of the woman's apartment. Another scene with multiple casings was found elsewhere in the complex, however, no suspects have been located.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.