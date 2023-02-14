Family speaks out after eight-year-old killed in hit-n-run, police search for driver

Loving and fun is how a Valley mother described her eight-year-old son.

Jessica Ervin says her son, Jerel Gleen Jr., was asked to go play Saturday at the neighboring apartment complex.

“It was with some teenage friend they asked to go over to the apartment complex that were standing in front of to play basketball and football,” said Ervin.

Gleen Jr's mom told ABC15 the boy was walking with those friends near a busy 67th Avenue when witnesses said he was hit and thrown off the road.

“I guess he was talking and laughing,” said Ervin. “His foot slipped off or he stumbled a little bit and he got hit from the back.”

Nicole Rubalcaba, a nearby driver says she saw the crash happen Saturday night.

She told ABC15 she pulled over and rushed to Gleen Jr's side.

“I laid right next to him I sat there and I tried to speak with him,” said Rubalcaba.

She told ABC15 she had seen the young boy around the neighborhood and lives just down the street.

“I felt like he needed a mom in that moment even if it was just a stranger on the street,” said Rubalcaba, a mom herself. “I wanted to be next to him letting him know he wasn't alone.”

First responders eventually showed up and took Gleen Jr., to the hospital.

“About 15 minutes after I arrived, they came out and they told me that he was deceased,” said Ervin.

Police say the driver who hit the little boy was in a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red colored truck with a chrome strip across the door but left the scene.

🚨 WANTED 🚨



A juvenile was struck and killed just after 5pm by this truck in the area of 67th Ave. & Thomas. The truck is described as a maroon, or faded red, 4-door pickup truck with a chrome strip. The truck was last seen heading northbound on 67th Ave. pic.twitter.com/8K7I9KDaoy — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 12, 2023

“That’s what I want, my baby back, how about that,” said Gleen Jr's grandmother Michelle Gallon.

As police search, Gleen Jr's family is left wanting justice and answers.

“I’m angry with my community, how could you leave a baby dead in the street,” said Gallon.

On Monday, family and friends visited the memorial and say they encourage others to come out and help the family.

“Especially let the driver know he has people backing him up,” said Ervin.

The family now leaning on each other through the pain.

“It breaks my heart because that was a baby and he had a whole life ahead of him,” said Rubalcaba looking at the memorial.

Gleen Jr's family is now hoping someone can help direct the police to the person who did this

“I want someone to know the truck and have the courage to come forward,” said Gallon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

The family created a fundraiser page, they tell ABC15 the funds will be used for the young boy's services.