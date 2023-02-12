Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m.

A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red truck with a chrome strip across the door.

🚨 WANTED 🚨



A juvenile was struck and killed just after 5pm by this truck in the area of 67th Ave. & Thomas. The truck is described as a maroon, or faded red, 4-door pickup truck with a chrome strip. The truck was last seen heading northbound on 67th Ave. pic.twitter.com/8K7I9KDaoy — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 12, 2023

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.