PHOENIX - On January 9th, 23-year-old Marcel Cowans and Frederick Eriven were found shot to death in a parked car near 87th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. With few leads coming in on the case, Cowans' family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Fighting back tears, Tracy Cowans said her son, Marcel, was "everything."

“Our family needs peace, you know, we need to begin the healing process," said Cowans father, Ali El-Amin.

El-Amin described his son as a "little guy with a big heart."

“He would be a voice of reassurance for me," said El-Amin.

Anyone with information in the case is being urged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.