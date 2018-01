PHOENIX - Officials are investigating a double homicide in Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 87th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men dead inside the vehicle. Both men had obvious signs of trauma.

Phoenix police are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding this crime call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.