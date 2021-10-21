Driver hurt in shooting between cars near 43rd and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A driver has serious injuries after an argument led to a shooting near 43rd and Peoria avenues Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around 10 a.m.

Two drivers stopped at a red light reportedly got into an altercation and a shooting occurred.

The driver of a blue sedan reportedly fired a weapon into an SUV, hitting the driver and causing serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed the SUV crashed into several fences and an embankment off the roadway.

This is the third incident involving shots fired between West Valley drivers in two days.

A man was shot during a road rage shooting near 63rd and Peoria avenues on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, a driver was shot near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.