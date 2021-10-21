Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Driver hurt in shooting between cars near 43rd and Peoria avenues

items.[0].videoTitle
A driver was hurt in a shooting and crash near 43rd and Peoria avenues Thursday morning.
43rd avenue and peoria shooting
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:55:40-04

PHOENIX — A driver has serious injuries after an argument led to a shooting near 43rd and Peoria avenues Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around 10 a.m.

Two drivers stopped at a red light reportedly got into an altercation and a shooting occurred.

The driver of a blue sedan reportedly fired a weapon into an SUV, hitting the driver and causing serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed the SUV crashed into several fences and an embankment off the roadway.

This is the third incident involving shots fired between West Valley drivers in two days.

A man was shot during a road rage shooting near 63rd and Peoria avenues on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, a driver was shot near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV