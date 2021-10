PEORIA, AZ — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that happened in Peoria Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police were called to the area of 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road for reports of a shooting.

Investigators on scene say it appears one driver shot at another striking them in the leg.

The victim is being treated by paramedics for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Peoria police.

A suspect has been taken into custody.