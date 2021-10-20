PD: Man shot during road rage incident in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is in the hospital after being shot in a road rage situation in Glendale, police say.

The incident happened around 3 p.m near 63rd and Peoria avenues.

Police say a suspect shot the man after some sort of altercation occurred.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is the second road rage incident on Wednesday in the West Valley. Around 7 a.m., police were called to the area of 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road for reports of a shooting.

According to Peoria police, the driver of a Honda got in front of a Dodge Charger and stopped abruptly. The driver of the Charger got out of their vehicle and confronted the Honda driver at their window. An argument took place and the driver of the Honda shot the other driver in the leg.

