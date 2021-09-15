Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Bystanders help elderly man escape burning home in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Fire
20210915_024422 2.jpg
Posted at 4:46 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 07:46:31-04

PHOENIX — An elderly man was rescued from a burning home in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews from multiple cities were dispatched to a house fire near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Responding crews learned that neighbors were attempting to get the homeowner, who was still inside, out of the burning home.

Fortunately, the elderly homeowner was able to get to safety and crews extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say the homeowner has been displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is one of several large residential fires in the Phoenix metro area this week.

On Tuesday morning, multiple people were hurt after jumping from a burning apartment in Ahwatukee.

On Sunday night, two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Goodyear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!