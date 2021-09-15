Bystanders help elderly man escape burning home in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An elderly man was rescued from a burning home in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews from multiple cities were dispatched to a house fire near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Responding crews learned that neighbors were attempting to get the homeowner, who was still inside, out of the burning home.

Fortunately, the elderly homeowner was able to get to safety and crews extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say the homeowner has been displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is one of several large residential fires in the Phoenix metro area this week.

On Tuesday morning, multiple people were hurt after jumping from a burning apartment in Ahwatukee.

On Sunday night, two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Goodyear.