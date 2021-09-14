FD: 3 hurt after jumping from burning Ahwatukee apartment

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Ahwatukee Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the burning apartment complex near 48th Street and Warner Road around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say a second-story apartment was "consumed with flames" and crews had to work quickly to keep the blaze from spreading.

Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene, including two people who were said to be in serious condition. The victims reportedly jumped from the second-story apartment to flee the fire before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.