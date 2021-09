GOODYEAR, AZ — Two people have been hospitalized after a house fire in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire Department says they responded to a home that caught fire near Citrus Road and Yuma Road Sunday night.

Crews say two people were transported from the scene but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed. On Monday morning, the area was taped off and an ATF vehicle was at the scene.