APS crews to replace 14 broken power poles along 35th and Peoria avenues after monsoon storm

PHOENIX — APS crews are working to replace more than a dozen broken power poles after a monsoon storm brought 55-60 mile per hour winds along Peoria and 35th Avenues.

Several roads are shut down around 35th Avenue from the broken power lines that fell Saturday night.

DAY THREE: this is now day three of post storm cleanup in Phoenix for this Monsoon season.



Downed power lines at 35th and Peoria.



You can see new metal ones ready to go up. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/C21Trhn2KQ — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 12, 2021

A spokesperson for APS said lineworkers will begin stringing new power lines around 5 o clock on Monday to help restore power to 30 commercial properties by Wednesday morning.

APS said they are working on three phases of cleanup:

Phase 1 of the APS response to this area focused on assessing the massive damage and safety concerns and restoring power. Crews were able to reroute power to half of the customers within an hour and continued to find solutions, including installing temporary cables on Sunday to carry power to all remaining residential customers.

Phase II, which began Sunday, involved clean-up of the area, removing debris, downed wires and broken poles.

Phase III began today with the installation of new power poles and later today, the stringing of power lines. Crews are working as quickly and safely as they can and hope to have the infrastructure in place to restore power to the remaining 30 commercial customers Wednesday morning.

APS said customers should always be prepared for power outages and recommend having an emergency kit that includes: a flashlight, extra batteries, portable cell phone charger, battery-powered radio, first-aid kit and water

APS adds tips on what to do during a power outage: