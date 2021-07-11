Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power for second night in a row due to storms

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Lozano
monsoon 2021
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 01:11:47-04

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power around the Valley for the second night in a row after a monsoon storm moved through Saturday night.

Between APS and SRP, as of 10 p.m. there are about 35,000 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 30,532 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 4,921 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

RELATED: RADAR CONDITIONS

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Charlotte Independence today on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app