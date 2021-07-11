POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power for second night in a row due to storms

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power around the Valley for the second night in a row after a monsoon storm moved through Saturday night.

Between APS and SRP, as of 10 p.m. there are about 35,000 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 30,532 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 4,921 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

