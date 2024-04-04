Valley residents worried about possible water rate hikes from EPCOR

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — ABC15 is hearing from some Valley residents who are concerned about proposed water rate increases that could soon be coming down the pipeline.

Late last month, the Arizona Corporation Commission held a meeting where EPCOR proposed a rate increase for several of the districts it manages, along with possibly consolidating them into one lone district.

The proposal is concerning to many, especially those who are on a fixed income.

The final vote on the EPCOR rate increase, therefore, has been delayed until April 9.

This possible rate hike is just one of several ABC15 has been covering.

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved a requested APS rate hike at a meeting in February. Preliminary information showed an 8% increase and a range of $10-12 a month for the typical residential customer.

About a year ago, the SRP Board of Directors approved an additional rate increase to be paid by customers on top of another increase that took effect late last year.

