AZ Corporation Commission approves requested APS rate hike

PHOENIX — APS customers can expect to pay more on their electric bills soon.

The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a requested APS rate hike at a meeting Thursday evening with a 4-1 vote.

The exact percentage has not been officially released as of Thursday night.

Commissioner Anna Tovar was the only one who voted against the vote.

This move comes after APS also got another rate hike approved just last year.

Last year, Arizona state utilities saw a surge in demand as temperatures soared to record levels over the summer.

That heat helped drive a 22% increase in third-quarter profit for Pinnacle West Capital Corp., the publicly traded company that owns APS.

In a third-quarter earnings call, Jeff Guldner, president and CEO of Pinnacle West Capital, said APS set five new peak energy demand records during July.

Commissioners were told the average residential customer would pay about $11 more per month. But it was unclear whether that figure included everything approved by commissioners Thursday.

Individual bills will vary based on how much energy is used and the type of service plan.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.