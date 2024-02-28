Valley economist discusses shrinking middle class, housing and inflation

While the lower class grows larger, the middle class is shrinking, one Valley economist said.

According to Jim Rounds of Rounds Consulting Group, there are one and a half earners per household on average.

“They’d have to make about $75,000 each in order to be considered middle class, just with all the extra burdens,” Rounds told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Chris and Joe Show on Monday.

Most Arizonan households fall below that threshold. The median household income in Arizona was $72,581 from 2018-2022, according to the U.S. Census.

Read more of this story from our news partners at KTAR here.