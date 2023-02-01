Valley Metro launches option for riders to buy and scan fare from phone

PHOENIX — As the Valley counts down to the big game next Sunday, Valley Metro tells ABC15 they are now launching a new mobile option to make for a smoother ride on the light rail or bus system.

"You can plan your trip, you can track your trains in real-time, and now you can buy your pass," said Valley Metro Public Information Specialist Brittany Hoffman.

Riders can now scan their pass at the light rail platforms and on buses.

Valley Metro says current and future app users will need to create an account with a valid email address to access the new features. That way they can pay, scan, and hop onboard at once.

This is all ahead of an expected increase in ridership with Super Bowl crowds. Valley Metro said they understand most people use their phones for everything. So, it just makes sense for them to add this option.