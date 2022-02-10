Valley doctor group brings medical care to your own home

A group of Valley physicians offers in-home health care with the goals to keep patients comfortable and keep hospitals open for those in need of critical care.

The Scottsdale Physicians Group Virtual Care team treats physical and mental health conditions, offers pediatric care, COVID-19 testing and treatment, minor emergency care, and more.

"Nobody wants to go sit in an emergency room waiting room. And so by bringing the care to them, we take it to another level," Blue Beckham, the CEO of SPG, told ABC15. He says they bring anything you'd find in a doctor's office to your kitchen table or living room.

SPGVC offers most insurance, including Medicare, and offers self-pay programs.

TOomake an appointment or learn more, click here.