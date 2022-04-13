Woman killed, child critical after crash involving driver traveling 115+ mph

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old has been arrested after police say he was traveling 115 miles per hour in south Phoenix Tuesday.

Just before 8 p.m., Phoenix police and fire crews were called to the area of 32nd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash involving a Camaro and a Hyundai.

During an investigation, detectives learned the driver of the Camaro, identified as 18-year-old Eulalio Juarez Rodriguez, was traveling west on Southern at more than 115 miles per hour 2.5 seconds before the crash. At half a second before impact, he slowed down to 88 mph, police said.

The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

The Camaro crashed into a Hyundai that was traveling east on Southern, attempting to turn left onto 32nd Avenue.

The force of the crash sent the Hyundai into a wooden power pole.

A woman driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. A 4-year-old girl, who was in the back seat in a child restraint seat, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Rodriguez has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is facing charges of manslaughter due to the speed. Police say impairment is not suspected.

An investigation remains ongoing.