Woman hospitalized after dog attack in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is being treated for serious injuries after being attacked by dogs in south Phoenix.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire medical crews were called to the area of Montezuma Street and Dobbins Road for reports of an animal bite.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been bitten by dogs.

She was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Phoenix Fire.

Phoenix police are investigating what led to the attack. It's unclear if the dogs were known to the woman or someone else.

No other details have been provided.

The Maricopa County Animal Control is investigating.