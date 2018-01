PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing the street on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 20th Street and Broadway Road after 10:30 p.m. A vehicle traveling eastbound reportedly collided with a pedestrian who was crossing mid-block.

Police say the area of the roadway where the woman was crossing was very dark.

Phoenix Fire pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and officials say he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

No further information has been released.