Woman dead, 2 children injured after rollover crash at South Mountain

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two children are injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over at South Mountain.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix police officers were alerted about a crash involving a single vehicle at Telegraph Pass Road near Holbert Lookout.

When officers arrived they located a woman and two children who were injured.

The children were taken to a hospital for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, who was the driver, died at the scene.

What caused the crash remains under investigation. No further details have been released.