Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Woman dead, 2 children injured after rollover crash at South Mountain

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Crash on South Mountain at Telegraph Pass
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 20:06:51-05

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two children are injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over at South Mountain.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix police officers were alerted about a crash involving a single vehicle at Telegraph Pass Road near Holbert Lookout.

When officers arrived they located a woman and two children who were injured.

The children were taken to a hospital for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, who was the driver, died at the scene.

What caused the crash remains under investigation. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Oscars LIVE, Sunday at 4pm on ABC15

Watch the Oscars LIVE, Sunday at 4pm