VIDEO: Suspects seen putting credit card skimmer on Phoenix ATM

PHOENIX - Police are looking for two suspects seen placing a credit card skimmer on an ATM in Phoenix late last year.

This incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at a Circle K store near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

According to Silent Witness, a man and woman entered the store and went directly to the ATM. Surveillance video shows the woman pulling a credit card skimmer out of her purse and placing it on the machine.

Fortunately, the skimmer was located and removed before it was used.

Police say both man and woman suspects appear to be between 25 and 35 years old. The woman is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with long black hair. The man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.