VIDEO: Phoenix officers ambushed at shooting scene

PHOENIX — Video shows the tense moments responding officers were ambushed at a shooting scene in Phoenix Friday morning, leaving nine of them injured.

The incident took place just after 2 a.m. near 54th Avenue and Broadway Road when police responded to a call at a home in the area.

During the ordeal, a man was seen exiting the home with a young infant, who police estimated to be just a few months old. Video shows the man, who is not believed to be part of the ambush, placing the baby on the ground before he moves toward officers who detain him.

Moments later, a group of officers moves in to take the baby to safety and repeated shots are fired at the officers from inside the home, forcing the officers to flee without the baby.

Officers ambushed outside of Phoenix home

Phoenix police say four officers were struck by gunfire at that time, and another four were injured by ricochets and shrapnel.

Videographers also saw multiple injured officers at the scene, including one who was helped toward safety by two other officers.

Aerials over the home showed multiple tactical vehicles surrounding the home, damaged second-story windows, and damage to the back of the home as well. The suspect was reportedly found dead inside around 7 a.m., along with a critically-injured woman.