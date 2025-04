PHOENIX — A large fire broke out at a scrapyard in Phoenix late Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road before 11 a.m.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away. Aerial video from the scene shows multiple fire crews and ladder trucks fighting the blaze.

It’s unclear what started the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.

