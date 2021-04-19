Valley pastor talks police reform ahead of Chauvin verdict

PHOENIX — It's being called the trial of the century and on Monday, closing arguments are set to begin in the case of the Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

After 14 days, jurors will soon decide if officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Charl McRae is pastor of United Nations Ministries in Phoenix and one of the millions across the country anticipating a verdict.

"It'll be a start," McRae said. "I don't think there's any level of justice when you take a human's life."

McRae says he doesn't often speak about police reform during his sermons or attend rallies.

"It's almost like marching has become mopped. Is that really taken seriously?" he said.

However, he does encourage conversations about how to make a change and is actively sitting down with members of his local community looking for solutions.

"Finding out who is policing these streets, the mindset of the person, the heart of that person," McRae said. "Are you the right person truly for the job?"

"While we're seeing what appears to be equality in all other areas, the lack of equality in humanity is what erases the appearance of the argument of equality in all other areas," he added.

McRae says he has this message for his congregation:

"Unify as much as possible. Support each other as much as possible. Be second eyes as much as possible. Be willing to speak as much as possible," he said. "Just because it's not you doesn't mean you shouldn't speak because next time it could be you."