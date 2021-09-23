V.H. Lassen Elementary gets donation for school garden

PHOENIX — Students at V.H. Lassen Elementary School in south Phoenix received a big donation on Thursday to help revitalize their school garden.

In honor of Hunger Action Month, Fry's Foods donated $5,000 to the garden. As part of their curriculum, students use the garden to grow their own food and take it home.

"This would not be possible unless we were able to work with these community partners and give the kids the opportunities to really get dirty, dig deep and create some amazing things they're going to see grow," said Principal Brian Lockwood.

Thursday's donation was made possible through the Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, a non-profit working to end hunger in communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.