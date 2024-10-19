Toddler seriously injured after accidental shooting near 7th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — A toddler is seriously injured after an accidental shooting near 7th and Southern avenues Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say there was a chaotic scene when officers arrived, with multiple people coming in and out of the home. Officers ultimately found a toddler with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

According to police, the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

This incident remains under investigation.