Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Toddler seriously injured after accidental shooting near 7th and Southern avenues

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screenshot 2024-10-19 at 4.44.57 PM.png
Posted

PHOENIX — A toddler is seriously injured after an accidental shooting near 7th and Southern avenues Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say there was a chaotic scene when officers arrived, with multiple people coming in and out of the home. Officers ultimately found a toddler with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

According to police, the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

This incident remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen