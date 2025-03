LAVEEN, AZ — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving a teenage male in Laveen.

At around 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a teenager with gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

Police have not said if they located a suspect.

No further details have been provided.