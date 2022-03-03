Teen, 3 adults arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four people are facing charges after a 19-year-old man was shot to death in south Phoenix.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a victim, identified as 19-year-old Adrian Rufgio Beaulieu, who had been shot. He was reported dead at the scene.

Officials say during the initial investigation, officers interviewed multiple witnesses and the account of events changed multiple times.

It was eventually discovered that Beaulieu was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Several people inside the apartment, where the shooting happened, impeded the investigation by hiding evidence prior to police's arrival, and changed their stories with investigators, police said.

As a result, the 16-year-old boy, 36-year-old Deanna Silva, 20-year-old Daniel Ruelas, and 38-year-old Eric Buchanan were all arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on various charges.

No other details have been released and an investigation remains ongoing.