Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police say two people were found dead at a south Phoenix home after an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call near 17th Avenue and Loop 202 South Mountain regarding an armed person inside a home who possibly shot someone.

Officers arrived at the scene and tried to negotiate with anyone inside the home.

After several hours, officers entered the home and found two people who were pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates one of the people shot the other and then shot themselves, police said.

No other details were provided.