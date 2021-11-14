Police investigating after man found dead near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in south Phoenix Saturday.

At about 8 a.m., officers responded near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, just south of Broadway Road for a report of a man lying near some bushes.

Officers at the scene found a man with obvious signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are considering the death a homicide.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.