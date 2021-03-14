Phoenix police searching for missing 26-year-old man last seen near Broadway Road and 16th Street

A 26-year-old man has been reported missing after last being seen near Broadway Road and 16th Street early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say Enrique Martinez was last seen just after 2 a.m. and authorities say he may be lost and/or confused as he does not live in Phoenix.

Martinez is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and red jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information relating to Martinez's disappearance is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or nick.hutchens@phoenix.gov.