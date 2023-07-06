PD: Two people found dead inside Phoenix apartment, cause of death unknown

PHOENIX — Two people were found dead inside an apartment near Central Avenue and Baseline Road Monday morning.

Officers were called to the apartment after an employee of the complex found a body inside.

Police say a man and a woman were both found and pronounced dead.

"Due to circumstances at the scene, investigators were not able to determine if the deceased persons suffered trauma prior to their death," officials say.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is currently investigating the cause of death.