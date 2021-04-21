Mother pleads for justice after son is murdered while riding bicycle in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sandi Hernandez is desperately seeking justice after the murder of her son, 21-year-old Javier Herrera.

Herrera was shot by a stray bullet while riding his bike on Buckeye Road near 15th Avenue on the night of March 4. His bicycle was his primary mode of transportation, according to his mother. Now more than one month later, Hernandez said there were no answers, no justice, and still no sense of closure after the murder of her son.

Herrera left Nogales, Arizona to move to Phoenix a year ago. Hernandez said her son dreamed of joining the Army, starting his own family, and buying his first home.

On the night of March 4, Hernandez said her son happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It was a stray bullet that hit him, they were not targeting him," said Hernandez.

Phoenix police have said they believe the gunfire came from a group of men and women arguing in a field near the parking lot. To this day, no one has come forward.

"My son did not know them. He did not have any contact with them. It was just random people out there that night," said Hernandez.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in this case. The FBI is also offering another $5,000 reward in this case.

Hernandez said she would not rest until her son's killer was brought to justice.

"There are moments where I break down. There are moments where I cave myself in my room crying, being sad about the whole situation and not wanting to talk to anybody. It's been hard," said the grieving mother.

She pleaded with witnesses to come forward and help lead to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or email them at https://tips.fbi.gov/.