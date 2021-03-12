Reward offered after 22-year-old shot while riding bicycle in south Phoenix

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information after a man was shot while riding a bicycle in south Phoenix last week.

Police said the incident happened Thursday, March 4 at approximately 10 p.m.

Authorities believe 22-year-old Javier Herrera was riding his bicycle in the middle of a parking lot near Buckeye Road and 15th Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

The gunfire is believed to have come from a group of men and women in a field near the parking lot, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who is 30 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Herrera's mom, Sandi Hernandez, is pleading for anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward.

"I know there’s a few people out there who know what happened that night, and I just beg you guys," said Herrera, "Beg them to please come forward and say something about it."

Herrera, who is originally from Nogales, moved to Phoenix recently to start a new life on his own. Before his death, he and his mom were talking on the phone about how Herrera had grown homesick.

"It was a really deep conversation about how we missed each other and how life is when you grow up that you got to leave home and you got to be on your own," said Hernandez. "And then you’re away and you miss home."

Hernandez said her son would be proud that she is fighting for answers to who killed him.

"I know he’s standing by my side right now and I know he's the one giving me strength right now to do this."

Authorities ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Silent Witness website.