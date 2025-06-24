Man dead, woman hurt in shooting near 7th Street and Dobbins Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and another dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to a home near 7th Street and Dobbins Road for reports of a shooting around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, where the man died.

The woman who was shot is expected to survive.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting happened at a gathering involving family members.

Police say no arrests have been made.