Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Man dead, woman hurt in shooting near 7th Street and Dobbins Road

No arrests have been made, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gathering near 7th Street and Dobbins Road.
Police investigating shooting near 7th Street and Dobbins Road
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and another dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to a home near 7th Street and Dobbins Road for reports of a shooting around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, where the man died.

The woman who was shot is expected to survive.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting happened at a gathering involving family members.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen