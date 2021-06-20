FD: Man found dead on South Mountain, Phoenix police investigating

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker was found dead on South Mountain Saturday.

Firefighters say they responded to the "T-Bone" Trail Head for reports of a missing hiker. Crews say initial reports were that a man in his mid 20's had not been heard from since 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Technical Rescue Teams along with park rangers and Phoenix police helicopters helped locate the man.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene and officials say his cause of death is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, officials say.