FBI searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting targeting FBI Task Force Officer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix Field Office is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) of a drive-by shooting that was targeting an FBI Task Force Officer.

The FBI says on Friday, April 23 at around 2:10 p.m. an FBI task force member was driving on 20th Street between Broadway and Roeser roads when several shots were fired at the Task Force Officer's vehicle.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Officials say about 10 minutes before the shooting, three men were seen entering the suspected vehicle, a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

Those with any information are urged to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or report a tip through tips.fbi.gov.