Family members looking for south Phoenix girl missing since Labor Day

PHOENIX — Family members are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at her south Phoenix home on Labor Day.

Kayci Griffen was last seen at her home near 16th Street and Roeser Road on Monday.

She is described as having honey blonde hair and brown eyes, about 5-foot-6, and weighing about 120 pounds.

Her family tells ABC15 that she was placed in foster care after her mother died.

She left her foster home on foot and has not had contact with anyone since Monday, according to her family.

According to a missing flyer for Kayci, there have been unconfirmed reports of her being seen near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Her family is concerned she may be experiencing mental health challenges and is very concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information about Griffen's whereabouts, you are asked to call Phoenix police or the Missing in America tip line at 1-844-642-5678.