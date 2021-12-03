Family makes plea for answers after 19-year-old is found shot and killed in South Phoenix

PHOENIX — Angel Reyes was found shot and killed in South Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

His body was found several miles away from his Glendale home. His family is seeking answers and hopes the community can help to find leads about his death.

“He never complained about anything, he never really asked for anything either. He just wanted to be loved, he wanted to make people happy,” said Angel’s aunt, Rita Reyes.

Reyes says Angel was not only her nephew, but he was also a caring brother and a son with dreams of becoming an electrician.

“He was so very young and was taken from us. We just want answers, we want to know what happened,” said Reyes.

But even after they find out what happened, the loss of a child to a mother really has no explanation. Angel’s mother, a hardworking single mom, has been going to his memorial in South Phoenix daily to pray for him. But she also prays for someone to come forward with information.

“For him to be just left here, in the street, alone. He didn’t deserve this, nobody does,” expressed Reyes.

Why would someone do something like this? That’s the question constantly tormenting the Reyes’ family.

“Please, please if you know anything just reach out, he was the sweetest person. He was a good kid,” said Reyes.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or in Spanish at 480-TESTIGO. There is up to a $2,000 reward through Silent Witness for this homicide.

To help the family with funeral expenses, click here.