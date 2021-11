PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Phoenix street early Tuesday morning.

Officers were reportedly on another call after 2 a.m. when they came across a body near 16th Street and Baseline Road.

It appears the man had been shot, police say.

Officials are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).