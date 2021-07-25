Driver plows into south Phoenix home, backs up and takes off

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are on the hunt for the driver of an SUV that plowed into a south Phoenix home at 1 a.m. Thursday.

“We can’t live like this,” said Leila Freeman through tears. “Look at my wall, came all the way through my living room.”

For 23 years, Freeman has lived in the same house, on the same street, raising her family.

“They hit the neighbor's back fence first,” said Freeman.

“I just felt very scared, just seeing a car running through our house,” said her son Jordan.

At one in the morning Thursday, Freeman and her adopted son Jordan woke up after hearing what sounded like an explosion.

“It was just all wide open,” said Freeman pointing to a boarded-up wall in her kitchen.

The two came out of their rooms to discover a small SUV plunged through the side of their home. That vehicle destroyed the kitchen and damaged a support wall inside.

“They came right in and just barely, barely, just that much, from killing us, blowing us up in my home,” said Freeman.

The car rolled through a brick wall coming just inches from the home's gas main. If that wasn’t enough, the driver then backed out of the home and took off.

“I was going to do what I could to get their license plate really quick,” said Freeman.

Fortunately, she says what appeared to be a temporary paper license plate fell off the vehicle and was turned over to Phoenix police. But the devastation remains and they’re now attempting to find temporary housing.

Most of all they hope whoever did this is caught sooner than later knowing things could have been much worse.

“Without God, we wouldn’t have made it,” said Freeman.

If you would like to donate to the family's expenses, click here.