Deadly double shooting under investigation near 7th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near 7th and Southern avenues.

Officers were first called to a home before 1 a.m. Monday for reports of a double shooting.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police tell ABC15 the surviving shooting victim is expected to recover.

Investigators are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and believe other people involved may be in the home across the street from the shooting scene.

There is a large police presence in the area, with officers working to collect evidence and get the people believed to be in the second home to cooperate.

