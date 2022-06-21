Watch
Child in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool Monday

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool tonight. In just the last five days, there have now been five drownings or near-drownings involving children reported in the Valley.
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 20, 2022
PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Monday night.

The incident happened at a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road just after 6 p.m.

When Phoenix police officers arrived on scene, parents had already pulled the child out of the pool and were performing CPR. Officers took over and the child began breathing on his own.

Police believe the child was in the water for a “short period of time” after falling in.

Firefighters transported the child to the hospital in critical condition.

In just the last five days, there have now been five drownings or near-drownings involving children reported in the Valley.

