Check your tickets! Fantasy Five player wins $184k jackpot in Tuesday's drawing

PHOENIX — Someone who bought a Fantasy Five ticket from the Arizona Lottery in south Phoenix Tuesday is now a whole lot richer!

Arizona Lottery officials say a $184,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Corner Liquor and Drive near 16th Street and Baseline Road.

The winner can claim their prize through the mail or by visiting any of the Arizona Lottery's three offices in Phoenix, Tucson, or Kingman.

