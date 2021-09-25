3 businesses damaged following strip mall fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three businesses were damaged after firefighters battled a blaze at a strip mall in south Phoenix Saturday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Vybz Bar & Grill Restaurant for reports of fire coming from the roof near Central and Southern avenues.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and began to work on controlling the fire.

Phoenix Fire Department

Due to its size, the fire was upgraded to a first alarm fire requiring more firefighters to respond for aid.

Fire officials say a restaurant, liquor store, and tattoo shop had heavy fire and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Southern Avenue between 3rd Street and Central Avenue will be closed for an unknown amount of time, authorities said.