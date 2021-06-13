Watch
Salvation Army drives mobile hydration unit throughout the Valley

Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:46:39-04

PHOENIX — Because of the dangerous heat, the Salvation Army is driving its mobile hydration unit throughout the Valley six hours a day, every day until at least Friday.

The crew gives cold water and other resources to those experiencing homelessness.

ABC15 rode along with them as they made pit stops throughout Phoenix on Sunday.

“There’s not a whole lot of shade in Phoenix, come summertime when folks are out 24/7 it’s dangerous you know,” said Brent Babb, with the Salvation Army. “I like the work. It’s rewarding.”

Babb has helped provide heat relief on triple-digit days for nearly 15 years. He says on any given day, they can hand out 100 water bottles to people waiting at bus stops or staying in parks.

“You worry about some of the folks who are out here all the time,” he said. “Especially when the temperature at night doesn’t get low enough for their body temperature to regulate.”

The Salvation Army also has heat relief stations set up at sites across the Valley. To learn more, click here.

