Prepare before you go: Arizona flirting with triple-digit temperatures this weekend

High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!

It'll be hot, but we may hold off those triple-digit temperatures for just a little longer.

Phoenix will reach the upper 90s Saturday, putting us a couple of degrees shy of 100.

After a brief cool-down starting Sunday, high pressure will build in again toward the end of next week and that could bring us our first 100s of the year in the Valley.

On average, Phoenix typically sees its first 100s of the year around May 2. So, heat like this is nearly on schedule.

With temperatures climbing this weekend and next, the Phoenix Fire Department wants to remind people to be aware of the temperatures, and surroundings.

The best ways to prevent a sun stress emergency are:

Drink before you're thirsty and drink often.

Eat a healthy diet.

Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered and wear loose-fitting clothing.

If you can, work in the cool hours of the day or evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department has an experienced crew near some of the most popular mountain trails in the Phoenix area, and they were already called out multiple times in one shift for rescue calls.

Fire Station 12 has a technical rescue team that responds to mountain rescues for injured or lost hikers and heat-related illnesses.

“Please hydrate before, during and after your hike, that whole cliche of if you’re thirsty it’s too late, it’s true,” said PIO Todd Keller.

Keller said a lot of the rescues the teams go on, the hikers didn’t have proper footwear.

“One term we like to use is Trailblazing, that’s stay on the trail, these trails are there for a reason, a lot of loose rock, gravel,” he said.