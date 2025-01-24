Phoenix incentivizes sustainable landscaping with financial rewards for grass removal

The City of Phoenix has launched a residential grass removal program offering homeowners $2 per square foot of grass removed, similar to initiatives in neighboring communities.

This program, introduced last fall, aims to encourage water conservation by providing financial incentives to homeowners who replace their grass lawns with more sustainable landscaping options. The program does not have an expiration date, but it operates within a specified budget.

As of the latest update, 82% of the program's funding is still available, indicating significant remaining capacity for homeowners to take advantage of the offer.

With a substantial portion of the budget still unclaimed, Phoenix residents have ample opportunity to participate in the grass removal program and contribute to water conservation efforts in the city.

See details of the program and application information here.

